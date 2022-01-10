Shirley Pauline Raivo, 77, of Williston, ND, formerly of the Zahl-Grenora area, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
Shirley was born on July 28, 1944 in Williston, ND, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Peterson) Pederson. She was the first of 8 children and raised and educated in the Zahl and Grenora area first attending a one room schoolhouse East of the family farm and then in Grenora. Shirley Moved to Los Angeles, CA where she worked for bank of America for 21 years. She Married Gary Raivo on March 20, 1966 and moved to Rancho Cucamonga, CA where she raised her two sons. In 1986, she moved back to North Dakota to be near her family residing in Williston and Grenora.
She entered Bethel Lutheran Home in 2014 where she has been a resident since. Shirley first love was her large family and enjoyed spending time with her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed collecting antique furniture, coins with her sons and rocks on her vacations across the country.
Shirley is survived by her children, Gary Raivo (Leslie) of Billings, MT and Jeffery Raivo of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; her grandchildren, Temperance, Haiden, and Keslyn; her sisters, Sharon (Herbert) Bendixson of Zahl, Sandra (Dennis) Peterson of Grenora and Darcia (Steve) Larsen of Culbertson, MT, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen Pederson; and brothers, Allan, Richard, Paul Jr. and Daniel.
Shirley’s Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 11th , 2022 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will be officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Shirley’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
