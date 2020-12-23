Shirley Nuzum, 74
Shirley Nuzum, 74, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 22, 2020 at her home in Williston.
Shirley’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 28, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate, and cremation will follow the service.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, December 28, from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is required.
The service for Shirley will be Livestreamed. Go to our Website Everson Coughlin Funeral Home, and click “Watch Livestream” to watch the service.
On May19, 1946, God brought you into the world to touch many lives. On December 22, 2020 God saw that you were tired and decided to take you home so you could rest. You came into the world a fighter and you fought hard until God said enough, it is time to come home.
Shirley was born in Pisgah Iowa to Addie and Sherman Callender. She was the second to the youngest of eighteen siblings. She was raise in Moorehead, Iowa where she met and fell in love with the boy down the road.
She married Jackie Frost Nuzum on October 15, 1961. They celebrated 59 years of love together. Together, they had three children, Brenda, Tammy, and Jackie Nuzum. Shirley enjoyed dancing and traveling. She had a heart of gold and could turn a stranger into a friend. She was never scared of hard work. Besides being a loving mother to her children, she worked in construction as a flagger. She also worked at a meat packing plant.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Jackie Nuzum Sr; her daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Wambeke and Tammy (Brent) Hendrickson; her ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in the journey to heaven by her parents, Addie and Sherman; sixteen brothers and sisters; son, Jackie Nuzum Jr.; grandson, Jesse LaVallie and great grandson Ethan Kamaranion.
Shirley was a joy and a blessing to all that had the privilege to know her. She may be gone from our sight, but she will always be in our hearts and our memories until we meet again.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Shirley or leave condolences for her family.