Shirley Ledahl, 94
Shirley Norma (Sorenson) Ledahl passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 94.
Mom was born in Wildrose, ND on February 22, 1928 to Mildred and Soren B. Sorenson of Appam, ND. She was proud to be a country school teacher after graduating at the age of 17 from Alamo High School.
She met her future husband, Bruce N. Ledahl, shortly after he returned from serving in the Navy in World War II. They married on January 30, 1947. They settled into farming and soon began raising their family of twelve children.
As we reflect on childhood memories, we are all amazed at the perseverance of raising twelve kids. Mom got us to Sunday school; always well-dressed, shoes polished and hair clean and styled at East Writing Rock Church, participated in sports and music and all graduated from Grenora High School. We always had delicious homemade meals, chores to do, family gatherings for birthdays and holidays with cousins. She was also an active member of East Writing Rock Ladies Aide and Homemakers Club.
Mom was a pro at lefse making, flat bread, doughnuts, chokecherry syrup, homemade bread, caramel rolls, and rommegrot. In addition to tending to the needs of raising a dozen kids, Mom worked hard on the farm. She was even known to have milked cows in the morning and given birth to Brian in the afternoon! She milked cows, gardened, hauled grain, and would lend a helping hand wherever needed.
Grandkids remember being taught how to play rummy, painting ceramics, coloring, and being read to.
After moving to Williston in 1998, Mom thoroughly enjoyed playing cards, dancing, good music, family, making new friends, and was well known for her fine embroidery work and cookies in the cookie jar.
Mom is survived by her twelve children, Rhonda (Bruce) Bauman, Arlyn (Laurie) Ledahl, Jerome Ledahl (Tracy Jones), Peggy (Dan) Schmidt, Blanche (Bob) Marok, Gary (Lori) Ledahl, Rodney (Dawn) Ledahl, Sherrie (Steve) Muse, Lori Ledahl, Brian (Tami) Ledahl, Holly Ledahl and Corey (Jennifer) Ledahl. Mom was the proud grandma of thirty-four grandchildren, fifty-five great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Survivors also include her siblings, Jerry, Beulah and Carolyn Sorenson.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce N Ledahl; parents, Soren and Mildred; six siblings, Christine Geltel, Ella Skoglund, Mervin (Bud) Sorenson, Art Sorenson, LeRoy Sorenson, and LaRaine Kreiter; and great-granddaughter, Quinn Bartholomew.
Thank you Mom/Grandma for a lifetime of memories and blessings. You are loved and will always be in our hearts. We miss you.
Shirley’s Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Josh Parris will be officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Monday, August 8 th , 2022 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Shirley’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com