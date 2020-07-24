Shirley K. Darr, 75, Minot, formerly of Williston, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in a Minot hospital.
Shirley was born November 6, 1944 in Williston, ND to Knute and Helen (Rud) Thompson. At the age of three, she lost her mother to cancer. She attended country school north of Ray, ND through fourth grade when she entered Ray Public School. Shirley graduated from Ray High School in 1963. She continued her education by attending Minot State College for two years, emphasizing in home economics.
Shirley was once married to Gary Nelson. They lived in Williston.
Shirley spent her working life in service to people. She worked at the Super 8 and Bethel Lutheran Home until she joined the staff at American State Bank in Williston.
She was joined in marriage to Dennis Darr in 1973.
In addition to her contracted position at the bank, she ran her own business cleaning residences for client families in Williston. She retired after 23 years of service at the bank in 2014. She made it a habit to always go above and beyond for all her clients and she will be remembered for her work ethic and dedication.
Dennis passed away in 2003. Shirley purchased a home and moved to Minot in 2015. She became a resident of Trinity Homes in 2017.
Shirley enjoyed shopping trips to Minot with friends and was a member of Rainbow Valley Lutheran Church of rural Ray, ND. She also attended First Lutheran Church in Minot. She loved animals and always had her flowers and yard well kept. She enjoyed collecting dolls and angels in her spare time. She will be missed by all who shared in her life.
Shirley’s loving family includes her siblings Donna Fettig and Jeanne (Konley) Wolla, both Minot and Orville Thompson, Webster, SD; brother-in-law, Tim (Betty) Darr, Big Fork, MT along with several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Gary Nelson and Dennis Darr.
Public Celebration of Shirley Darr: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Minot. A link to view a livestream of the service can be found on her obituary page at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com
Public Graveside Service: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Gardens, Williston, ND
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service at the church.
Memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church or Souris Valley Animal Shelter, both Minot.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com