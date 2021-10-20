Shirley Bearce, 92
Shirley Bearce, 92, of Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday evening, October 17, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, there will be no public funeral service. Family will be receiving guests at the Trinity Lutheran Church near Trenton, North Dakota on Thursday, October 21, from 1:30 until 3:00 PM.
Shirley Mae Johnson Bearce was born on Aug 3rd, 1929 in Little Falls, Mn. to Walter and Elsa Johnson. She grew up in Redwood Falls, MN. After completing training to become a lab technician in Minneapolis, she moved to Williston, ND. for her first job. She left the trees of Minnesota for the prairies of North Dakota and felt uncomfortable in the wide open spaces. She intended to make enough money to get back to Minnesota, but she met and married Bob Bearce, a farmer and WWII veteran from Trenton, ND. They were married at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church on February 18th, 1950.
The longer she lived in North Dakota, the more the trees of Minnesota made her feel “claustrophobic” and open prairies officially became her home. Shirley and Bob farmed and raised their four children in the Buford-Trenton Valley. Shirley was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 60 years and played the piano for many of those years. She loved her little church in the country. Shirley and Bob started traveling in a minihome to see relatives and friends and eventually ended up buying a little trailer in Venture Out in Mesa, Arizona. They were snowbirds for 35 years.
Shirley loved being active and was a cutthroat card player. She enjoyed bingo, pickleball, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and baking (especially Rice Krispie and Nieman Marcus bars). Playing Texas Hold’em with her grandsons was one of her favorite activities. It is fair to say her most favorite people were her 12 grandkids and 17 great grandkids. She never missed a birthday and often included a simple, whimsical gesture in the gift, such as your age spelled out in pennies. She was feisty, caring, clever, and dedicated, and will be dearly missed.
Shirley is survived by her children; Linda Malloy, Roger (Jody) Bearce, Terri (Byron) Rider, Carolyn McNamee and Lona Bauste (Craig) Hystad. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Jed (Melissa) Rider and Lane, Beau, and Garrett; Adam (Jenny) Rider and Jake and Carly; Jonie (Jamie) Slater and Elliot, Oliver and Tru; Kalie Rider; Dan Malloy; Brian Malloy, and Sarah (Travis) Bader, and Gracie and Jude; Laura Bearce (Derek Bernier); Michael (Melissa) Bearce and Eden, Mari, and Eliza; Amanda McNamee and Ella and Marcus, Abbey (Ryan) Agnes, Andrea (Brooks) Griggs and Tillie and Corrina. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Edith Ann Joyce of Tioga and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who she never missed an opportunity to stop and see when on their many travels.
She was preceded in death by Bob,her husband of 68 years, infant son Ronnie, infant Great Grandson Gabriel and her son-in-law Mark McNamee. Her sisters Bernice Krueger and Myrna Johnson and brother Bernard Johnson also preceded her along with numerous relatives and friends.
The family would like send a special thank you to the staff at Golden Estates and Bethel Lutheran home for their loving care of both mom and dad.
