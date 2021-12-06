Shirley Ann Hellman
Shirley Ann Hellman (Kueffler) passed away on Dec. 3, 2021. She is now free from all the pain and mobility problems that troubled her in her later years.
Shirley was born on March 20, 1938 in Williston, ND to Norbert and Anna Kueffler. She was one of thirteen children. She grew up on the family farm by Grenora, ND. Shirley enjoyed taking strolls in the open fields. After she attended school in Grenora, ND she moved to Williston, ND and worked several jobs. One being writing a column for the Williston Herald, which she enjoyed.
She later moved to Bismarck, ND where she attended Capitol Commercial College. This is where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Hellman. They married on Oct. 25, 1958 in Grenora, ND at St. Boniface Church. They had four children, Eugene (Joni), Diane, Kathy (Phil), and Wayne. The family enjoyed going on trips and traveling to the various places to visit all the extended family they had, and loved the time they got to spend with everyone. They made their home in Bismarck, ND until Lawrence’s passing in Aug of 1985.
Shirley found her calling as a caregiver for the children of Dr. Laslo Kolta and Dr. Katie Tihanyi. She cared for Christopher, Daniel, and Nicholas for 22 years before moving back home to North Dakota to be close to family. She started working with her daughters Diane and Kathy and granddaughter Sarah at Kids Korner Daycare, where she became widely known as “Rocking Grandma” to all the kids they cared for.
Shirley was a devout Catholic and found great comfort in God through daily prayer and the Rosary, and her patron Saint, St. Jude. Shirley’s favorite things in life included; her drop in visits with family and Fr. Jason, home health ladies and those who brought her communion. She loved when her son Wayne stayed with her part of every week to work in town, and needed hugs from her “Baby” when he came and left. The Hallmark station became her solace in life, especially the “Royal” movies. She loved reading her Harlequin books, working on puzzles with Diane and Sarah, visiting over phone with her brothers and sisters, and loved her time with Nicholas when he visited several times a year.
Shirley was an all-family person; she enjoyed most in life the time she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the center of the get togethers and made sure everyone met up for birthdays and spent every Christmas together playing games, eating good food, and catching up.
Shirley is survived by her children, Eugene (Joni), Diane, Kathy, Wayne; grandchildren, Jacob, Alex, Sarah, Matthew (Abbey), Sam, Riley (Matt); great-grandchildren, Cora, Sloan, Leo and Everly; brothers, Leo (Marilyn), Clarence (Laraine), Larry (Darlene), Phil (Val), Rick (Jayne), Tony (Tammy); sisters, Marie, Betty, and Helen; sister-in-law, Bonnie and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; parents, Norbert and Anna; brothers, Lawrence and Darrel; sister, Ann; grandchildren, Jimmy and Michael; son-in-law, Phil; brothers-in-law, Art, Dave, Verlan, and Elmer.
Shirley’s Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stanley, ND. Father Jason Signalness will officiate.
Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bismarck, North Dakota. Shirley’s Rosary and family service will be on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 6:30PM at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
The family invites you to The Pine’s building in Stanley, ND for a public supper from 4:30-6:00PM prior to the Rosary and family service.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, you can view Shirley’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.