Sherryl Stensos, 74
Sherryl Stensos, 74, of Kalispell, MT, formerly of Williston, ND passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family with local arrangements. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation has taken place. Her funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Fr. Greg Luger will celebrate the mass. A vigil service will be held at 5:00 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church one hour prior to services on Wednesday.