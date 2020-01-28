Sherryl Stensos, 74, of Kalispell, MT, formerly of Williston, ND passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family with local arrangements. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation will take place and a funeral mass is pending at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
