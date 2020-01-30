Sherryl Lee (Farroh) Stensos, 74

Loving wife, mom and grandma, Sherryl Lee (Farroh) Stensos age 74, passed away on January 27, 2020 at Health Center Northwest with her loving family by her side.
Sherryl was born on November 1, 1945 in Williston, North Dakota to Victor and Arlene (Nelson) Farroh. Sherryl grew up in Williston and graduated from Williston High School in 1963, and then went on to attend Williston Junior College.
Sherryl married James Stensos on September 16, 1967 in Williston, ND and they celebrated 52 wonderful years together.
She worked for many years as a receptionist at Western Dakota Medical Group and then moved on to American Family Insurance.
She was very active in supporting Jim as a state board member in the auxiliary for the Rural Letters Association.
Sherryl loved taking care of and spoiling her grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and was so proud to pass down her heritage and skills to her children. She enjoyed hosting her family for large meals. Her specialty was Lebanese food. We will miss not being able to call you mom and ask how much Allspice to add.
She especially enjoyed watching her grandson Cody play hockey and baseball. When Cody was little he would say that Grandma Sherryl was the best at lacing his skates. She was a great hockey mom and grandma. She just enjoyed life and her family.
In Sherryl’s younger years she played softball and was part of a team that made it to the National Tournament in Eugene, OR.
The best part of Sherryl was her love and devotion as a wife, parent, and grandparent. She thrived on being with her family.
Sherryl is survived by her husband, James Stensos; children, Kristy (Travis) Tveidt, of Whitefish, MT, Jason (Brandi) Stensos of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Cody Tveidt, Fynlee Tveidt, Sloan Stensos, Neve Stensos; brother, James Farroh; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Farroh; sister, Beverly Farroh.
The family suggests memorials be made in Sherryl’s name to Cancer research.
Cremation has taken place. Her funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Fr. Greg Luger will celebrate the mass. A vigil service will be held at 5:00 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church one hour prior to services on Wednesday.