Shelley Uran, 55
Shelley Uran age 55, of Newtown, ND, went to be at peace with our Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 in New Town, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
A Private Family Funeral Service for Shelley will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in New Town, ND. Pastor Schmidt will officiate. Visitation open to the public, will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND. The public is welcomed to attend Shelley’s Graveside Service on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Bethlehem Cemetery in New Town, ND.
The Funeral Service & Graveside Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Shelley’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.