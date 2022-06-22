Sheila Renae Hollen, 51
Sheila Renae Hollen “Sweet Pea”, 51, of Williston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 20, 2022, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
Her Funeral Service will be held at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston at 10 a.m. Friday morning, June 24, 2022. Rev. Ron Erickson and Rev. Jon Wellumson will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. There will be a family service, open to the public on Thursday evening, at 6 p.m. at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Sheila was born in Williston, North Dakota on March 9, 1971, to Cary and Colleen Torgerson (Johnson). She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Sheila was raised in Williston and attended Trenton High School.
Blessing Sheila’s life were three beautiful children, Ashlee, Krista, and Dylan. She met the love of her life, Mark Hollen, in 1996. He became a wonderful father to their children. Mark and Sheila were united in marriage in Las Vegas, NV on a leap year, February 29, 2008. They owned and operated Hollen Auto Body in Williston for several years where Sheila was “The Boss” and “H.B.I.C.”
Sheila was a member of Fire & Iron MC, Chapter 116. She was one of the two female members of their chapter. She was also a Teton Booster Club member. It could be said that Sheila was probably a “shareholder” in Amazon Prime.
Sheila loved spending time with her kids and grandsons, attending their activities. She loved to spoil her grandsons. Sheila and Mark were Minnesota Vikings season ticket holders and spent many seasons traveling to football games. She also enjoyed cheering on the Minnesota Twins and NDSU Bison. Sheila loved to travel all over as well as attend Sturgis rallies with her partner in crime, Karie Hatter. She enjoyed cooking and watching hours of the Food Network Channel to perfect her skill. Her one true passion in life was riding her Harley alongside Mark and their many friends.
Sheila will be remembered for her generous and loving heart, contagious smile, humor, and of course, her spunk that we all loved. She will be forever missed by all who loved her. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
Surviving Sheila are her husband, Mark; children, Ashlee Wegley and Krista Wegley, both of Williston; grandchildren, Braeden, Bennet, Aryan, and Alleister, all of Williston; brother, Steve (Sheri) Torgerson of Ray; sister, Julie (Tim) Olson of Bottineau; mother-in law, Mitzi Hollen of Williston; brother-in-law, Mike Hollen of Williston and Chris Hollen of Victoria, MN; special friends, Amanda and Shannon Hurley of Buford and Karie Hatter of Williston; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding her in death are her son, Dylan Wegley; her parents, Cary and Colleen Torgerson; her father-in-law, Harris Hollen; and her nephew, Justin Simpson.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Sheila or leave condolences for her family.