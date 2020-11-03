Sheila Mae Johnson, 77, formerly of Williston & Grand Forks, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Larimore, ND.
Sheila was born May 3, 1943, in Rural Drake, ND, the daughter of Edward & Emma (Beutler) Haldi. She grew up and attended school in Drake.
Sheila married James Johnson May 28, 1966, in Minot, ND. Together they raised 2 children in Williston, and moved to Grand Forks in 2012.
She worked for a few years in Minot as a secretary, and was a wonderful homemaker for her family.
Sheila enjoyed writing letters, bible studies, reading, collecting blue birds and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Blake (Crystal) Johnson and Jill (Kevin) Crawford, both of Grand Forks; grandchildren, Benjamin, Hannah, Ruth, Elijah, Isaiah, Esther, Caleb, Emma, Laura and Micah. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Joshua.
A private funeral service will be held.
Interment: 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6 at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
