Sheila Cote, 59, recently of Tioga, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday evening, August 1, 2020 at her home in Tioga.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Intern Pastor Mike Callahan will officiate. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston will follow the funeral service. A public celebration of Sheila’s life will take place at a later date.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a register book on Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
A complete obituary will follow.
