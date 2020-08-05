Sheila Cote, 59
Sheila Cote, 59, recently of Tioga, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday evening, August 1, 2020 at her home in Tioga.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Intern Pastor Mike Callahan will officiate. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston will follow the funeral service. A public celebration of Sheila’s life will take place at a later date.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a register book on Friday, August 7, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
Sheila Jean (Klug) Cote was born to Palmer and Kitty (Autry) Klug in Williston, North Dakota, where she was raised and attended school. After school Sheila married Rabe Cote on June 29, 1978. They made Williston their home.
Together Sheila and Rabe raised three children, Shawn, Shelby, and Kassandra (Kassie). Sheila had a fondness for flowers and gardening. She enjoyed spending time and visiting with friends at the local Moose Club in Williston. She loved cocker spaniels and had several as great companions throughout her life. Sheila also enjoyed fishing with her husband and dad at Blacktail Dam. She would always tell stories of their fishing outings. Sheila’s time working at the El Rancho with her dad and brothers were some of the best days of her life. Her co-workers and customers thought she was the best.
In 2015 Sheila decided it was time for a change of scenery and moved to Kuna, Idaho for a brief period. She returned back to her roots to Williston a few years later. The last few months she made the decision to move to Tioga to live with Shawn and Katie so she could be closer to her grandkids.
Sheila is survived by her children, Shawn (Katie Lucy) Cote, Shelby Cote, and Kassie Cote; grandchildren Dustin and Morgan Cote and Tara Anderson; and mother Kitty Klug. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Carmen) Klug, Howard (Melanie) Klug, James (Kari) Klug, Lorin (Tammy) Klug and nephew Shaemus Klug and niece Jazmine Klug.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rabe Cote, father Palmer Klug, in-laws Ed & Dorothy Cote, grandparents Arther & Clara Klug and BB & Pearl Autry; and niece Heather Klug.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Sheila or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.