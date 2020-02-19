Shawna Dawn Wilson, 44
Born July 3, 1975
Deceased February 18, 2020
Shawna was an amazing wife and best friend to her husband, a devoted mother, a firecracker of a sister, and a marine serving her country from 1997 to 2007. She served 2 tours in the Iraqi war and was honorably discharged. She passed away in the hospital surrounded by family and loved ones. Her untimely death is mourned by many.
Survived by her husband, Errol Wilson, their children, and her 3 siblings.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the home of Errol Wilson.
Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Address:
1531 20th Ave W, Williston ND 58801