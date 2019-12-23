Sharon Damm, 64, of Culbertson, MT, passed away at Poplar Medical Center in Poplar, Montana on December 21, 2019 with her family by her side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND is assisting the family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Bethel Community Church in Culbertson, MT. Friends may visit from 12:00 pm till 1 pm at the church. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
