A memorial service for Sharian Turnquist, 75, of Watford City will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City, ND.
Sharian Turnquist, 75, of Watford City, passed away Friday afternoon, September 6 th , 2019 surrounded by family at her home after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.
Sharian Noreen was born September 21, 1943 in Williston, ND, the youngest daughter of Elvin and Marietta (McLucas) Johnson. She was raised on the family ranch in McKenzie County. She attended school at the Foreman Country School and Fairview High School up to her sophomore year, she returned home and started working on the ranch with her dad until June 16, 1962. “Dad its 2:00 pm and I’m done working and going to get married.” Eugene Turnquist of Arnegard, ND drove to the ranch and picked her up with a smile on her face and her own homemade wedding dress in hand. They made their way to Sidney, MT to meet up with Norman and MaryAnn Johnson at the church to get them hitched. Well it happened that they did not have a Montana marriage license, so Norman and MaryAnn drove them back to Alexander, ND, where a wedding was just finishing.
They convinced the pastor to marry them and had the extra bonus of having free flowers and a photographer.
Sharian and Eugene made their home on a ranch in the Red Wing area of Arnegard, ND. Sharian enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, gardening, breaking horses, raising bum lambs, pigs, chickens, milking cows. Sharian was active in 4H, Homemakers, and a Red Hat group.
In 1978, the family moved to Watford City and Sharian continued working for the Good Shephard Home as a dietician/cook and later on with McKenzie County Hospital.
Sharian enjoyed traveling to many activities involving her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her lake home and her home in Arizona as she would make the comment, “I’m a Lady of many homes” but she will be most remembered by “Lady of the Lake”
She is survived by her husband Eugene of 57 years, son Andy (Brenda) of Gillette, WY, children
Derek and Haylee (Josh); daughter Teresa (Dale) Stevens of Great Falls, MT, children Lindsey, Leah (Yuri), Samantha, Randy; daughter Kay (Gary) Larson of Tioga, ND, children Jordan (Austin), Katie (Chance), Tyler; daughter Renae (Robby) Lindley of Watford City, ND, children Ricki, ReiAnn, Rylee; great grandchildren MaKenzie, Wyatt, Cayden, Sophia, Quin, Harper, Milo, Beckett, Autumn, and 2 more on the way (baby Holte, baby Lindley), her brother Eldin (Marilyn), sister in-law Arlene, sister Gail (Duane), sister in-law Faye (Bobby); many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend YOGI…
Sharian was preceded in death by her parents Elvin and Marietta, one brother Mervin, father and mother in-law Carl and Gertie, two brother in-laws Dwayne and Gerald, one sister in-law Cleone.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Sharian’s name to Sanford Infusion Center – Attn: Sheri
2615 Fairway St
Dickinson ND 58601