Scott E. Mathews Jr, 34, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on May 12, 2022 at the Trinity Health in Minot, ND.
On May 12, 2022 the Lord decided that Scott had suffered enough from his alcohol addiction and took him home to be pain free and in peace. He left peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Scott was born on April 7, 1988 to Scott and Susan (Lynch) Mathews. He was the youngest of three children. Scott was a loving, kind and funny young man. In 2003, he met Rebecca Steen and together they had a beautiful daughter, Hailie in 2005. They married in April 2014. His daughter was his greatest treasure. He cherished her and loved her more than anything. He loved and adored his family. He will be missed by his furry companion, Remi also.
Scott was very witty and his family loved his stories, jokes and poems. His favorite phrase was “Right Right”. When he was young he always had to be home to watch his favorite show “I Love Lucy”. He never forgot a name if he met you and would help anyone in need if possible. He loved the outdoors, NY Giants, Fantasy Football, bowling, golfing, hunting and listening to music. One of his favorite things to do was bird hunt with his dad. Many stories came from this and he told everyone that he was a better shot than his Dad. He loved his nieces and nephews and they called him “Uncle Dot” which stuck to this day.
Scott attended Williston and Trenton Schools. He moved his family to San Antonio, TX where he was a site manager for RailServe. They eventually moved back to Williston.
Scott is survived by his wife, Rebecca; daughter, Hailie; parents, Scott and Susan; sister, Dolly Ramsey and her three children, Jaydis, MaLeah and TyLeigh; sister, Natasha Mathews and her children, Kaysha (Ethan) McKenzie, Kaden McKenzie and Landen Henry; grandmother, Dorothy Lynch and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by niece, Jada Ramsey; grandparents, Floyd Lynch, Alice Labonite and Richard Mathews; uncle, Ronald Lynch and father-in-law, David Steen.
In closing, our prayers go out to any family or person that struggles with addiction. Addiction is a very hard disease to understand and almost impossible to get help from medical personnel before it is too late.
We would like to thank the Sidney MT Life Flight Crew for their help, understanding and compassion for Scott. Also thank you to the Minot Trinity ER Staff and ICU staff for all their help, understanding, and compassion for Scott. Addiction is a disease and people need to understand that the addict is still human and should be treated and cared for as so. Their life is just as meaningful as any other. Thank you also to Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home with assisting our families at this difficult time.