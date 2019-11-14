Sarah Ann Burke, 30, Fargo, ND, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her residence.
Sarah Ann was born November 10, 1989, the daughter of Patrick Burke, in Minot. She moved with the family to Fargo, ND in 1995. She was raised and educated in Fargo, graduating from Fargo South High School in 2008. She furthered her education by attending NDSU for three years. She worked as a waitress and manager throughout the downtown Fargo district, including Tailgaters and Rhombus Guys.
Sarah Ann had a unique personality filled with humor, wittiness and love. She had many friends and was very outgoing. Sarah Ann enjoyed attending music festivals with her friends and hunting with her dad and her brother, Ben.
Sarah Ann had a warm glowing presence that would brighten anyone’s day, especially with her one-liner jokes.
Surviving family includes:
Her father, Patrick (Dana Sorenson) Burke, Williston, ND; brother, Ben Burke, Minot grandparents, G-PA Jack and G-MA Sheryl Burke, Minot;; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation: There will be no reviewal as cremation has taken place, however, friends may sign a guest register on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Thompson Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
Prayer Service: Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Minot
Memorial Service: Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Minot.
Burial: A private family committal service will take place at a later date.
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).