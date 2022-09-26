Sara Ike, 65 Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sara Ike, 65, of Williston, passed away at Trinity Hospital in Minot on Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022.In keeping with Sara’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 30 at Gloria Dei Church at 10 am.A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Sara or leave condolences for her family. To plant a tree in memory of Sara Ike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Sara Ike Cremation Obituary Condolence Celebration Trinity Hospital Load comments MOST POPULAR Williston duo to take part in Artemis I launch Two toddlers found wandering the streets of Williston Hit and run leaves 9 year old boy in critical condition Kerekes named NDPC Hall of Fame's newest member during annual conference Williston woman faces three felony charges after suspected child abuse Williston native commits to protect and service Williston's Cash Wise gets facelift Williston State College has a clay target league for the first time New Williston bistro opens to the public on Monday Best of the Bakken top three announced