Sara Ike, 65, of Williston, passed away at Trinity Hospital in Minot on Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022. In keeping with Sara’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM with a Friends and Family Service open to the public at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 30 at 10:00 AM at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. The Rev. David Maxfield will Officiate the service.
Sara Lee Ike, 65, was born on June 14, 1957 in Williston, ND to Calvin McMannus Ike and Elsie Marie (Borstad) Ike. Sara was raised in Williston, graduating from Williston High School in 1975 before attending UND-Williston from 1975 to 1976 studying Business Administration. She was an Office Administrator at A-1 New & Used Auto Parts for twenty-one years. Sara then worked as an Office Administrator at AmeriTech Engineering for seven years before opening Little Angels Daycare from 2006-2018. She then worked at Mondak Heating and Plumbing for the next four years.
Sara had many hobbies and was a part of several organizations including the Auto Recyclers Association, and her church council. She was a chairperson of the Northern Plains Region and The American Association of Lutheran Churches. She loved Trivia Pursuit and considered herself to be a “unofficial historian” recalling businesses and people from when she was a little girl.
Sara had many fond memories at The Glacier National Park. She cared for her mom and Uncle Wendell for many years and was a devout sister in Christ. Always taking the opportunity to share her faith with those around her. After her mother and Uncles passing Sara began to care for children in her home. She loved each child as if they were her own. Sara was always telling jokes and had a fun, mischievous spirit, taking any chance she had to make others smile.
Sara was “adopted” by the entire Fleck family, who cared for her for many years. She was extremely grateful for the blessings she was given and her ability to serve God. Sara always found joy in the little things, including her birthday falling on flag day, laughing about how the flags “celebrated her”. Her passing has left behind many who loved her.
Sara is proceeded in death by her parents, Calvin and Elsie Ike and sister Linda (Bruce) Campbell.
