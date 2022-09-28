Sara Ike, 65

Sara Ike, 65

Sara Ike, 65, of Williston, passed away at Trinity Hospital in Minot on Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022. In keeping with Sara’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Service information

Sep 30
Memorial Service
Friday, September 30, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
1821 9th Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
Sep 29
Family and Friends Service
Thursday, September 29, 2022
6:00PM-7:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Sep 30
Livestream of Service
Friday, September 30, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
1821 9th Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
