Sara Ike, 65,

Sara Ike, 65, of Williston, passed away at Trinity Hospital in Minot on Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022. In keeping with Sara’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM with a Friends and Family Service open to the public at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home.

