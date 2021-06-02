Sandra Kay Maisel, 75
Sandra Kay Maisel passed away May 21, 2021, in her Idaho home from advanced stage COPD. She was born in Edgeley, North Dakota on March 11, 1946, to Chester and Eunice Millspaugh Maisel. She was raised near Dickey, North Dakota along with her two younger sisters on the family farm.
As a child, Sandra enjoyed playing with her sisters, spending time with her grandma Ellen, helping with chores, and riding her horse Lady. Later in life, she used the skills from her youth to raise cattle and horses.
Sandra attended Valley City State College in Valley City, North Dakota, where she earned her Secretarial Degree. Her career path took her to work in banking, travel, farming and care-giving. Her hobbies included gardening, travel, and home interior design.
Sandra loved spending time with family. In her parents’ final years, she was there to take care of them. She was also very giving to her children whenever they needed assistance. She will always be remembered for her kind-heartedness towards family, friends, and people in need.
Sandra Maisel is survived by her sister Kathie Behle; her three children: Martin Maisel, Tamara Glaser and Henry Behle IV; and her grandson Henry Behle V.