Sandra Kay Egge, 66, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday night, November 28, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A Family Service open to family and friends will be held on Monday December 2nd at 6:30 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Chapel in Williston.
Sandra Kay (Baker) Egge was born on January 5, 1953 in Williston, ND to Regina and Cesco Baker. Sandra was the youngest of six children. As a child, she enjoyed spending her summers with her older sister, Beverly and her husband, Harry at their farm near Bismarck, ND.
On December 15, 1974, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dennis Egge. Sandra and Dennis had three children; Tonya, Christopher and Thomas. While her children were young she enjoyed spending time with them at home, watching them grow, and babysitting other children.
As their children grew older, Sandra found her niche as a waitress at Gramma Sharon’s. She worked her way up to General Manager during her twenty four years of service. She enjoyed serving her customers with a hello and a large smile! During her last years at the restaurant she loved having her grandson, Lundean, live and work with her during his summer breaks from college. After retirement, she found she could not sit still and found new joy in babysitting some of her former employee’s children.
It was during this time she discovered she had cancer. Sandra fought a long and courageous battle for three years with the disease.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dennis, and their three children; Tonya and her husband Nicholas and their son, Lundean; son, Christopher and his wife, Shawna; and son Thomas and his girlfriend, Natalie; brother, Rodney and his wife Donna; and sisters; Beverly and Joyce; brother and sister in laws; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Regina and Cesco; sister, Alice and her husband Elmer; sister, Doris and brother in law, Harry.
Sandra’s family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at the Leonard P Nelson Cancer Center, Bras for a Cause, Pastor Steve Anderson, and all of their loving family and friends for all of the love and support.
