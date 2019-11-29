Sandra K. Egge, 66, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday night, November 28, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Williston Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A family service open to family and friends will be held Monday evening, December 2, 2019, at 6:30 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Sandra or leave condolences for her family.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, December 2nd from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and at the church on Tuesday, December 3rd for the hour preceding the funeral service. The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.