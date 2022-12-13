221214-obit-Sanders

Sandra Jean Sanders passed away peacefully December 11, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born March 17, 1938, in Rugby, ND to George and Doris (Hutton) Bennett. She attended school and graduated from Towner High School in 1956. She went on to attend business school in Minot, ND. Shortly after, she was introduced to the love of her life, John Sanders who she married on May 7th, 1960.

From that marriage they were blessed with 2 children, Barbara Sanders Olson and Craig Sanders. They farmed for 10 years north of Minot before moving to Williston in 1973 where they purchased Borsheim Builders and renamed the business Cactus Concrete. They successfully ran the business together for 35 years before retiring in 2008. They were blessed with many great friends throughout the years.



Tags

Load comments