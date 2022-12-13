Sandra Jean Sanders passed away peacefully December 11, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born March 17, 1938, in Rugby, ND to George and Doris (Hutton) Bennett. She attended school and graduated from Towner High School in 1956. She went on to attend business school in Minot, ND. Shortly after, she was introduced to the love of her life, John Sanders who she married on May 7th, 1960.
From that marriage they were blessed with 2 children, Barbara Sanders Olson and Craig Sanders. They farmed for 10 years north of Minot before moving to Williston in 1973 where they purchased Borsheim Builders and renamed the business Cactus Concrete. They successfully ran the business together for 35 years before retiring in 2008. They were blessed with many great friends throughout the years.
She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the joy of her life. She also enjoyed reading and on occasion an afternoon at the casino.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Rick) Olson, Williston, ND and son, Craig Sanders, Gillette, WY; three grandchildren, Libby (Darin) Burau, Eric Olson, and Nichole Koch; seven great-grandchildren, Halle, Madden, and Lainey Burau and Salena, Hunter, Sienna, and Tanner Koch; sister, Susan (LeRoy) Jackson, Fargo ND and numerous cousins, in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, John of 55 years; parents, George and Doris Bennett; and in-laws, Kenny and Irene Sanders.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to "Peggys Pals" or "Share the Spirit" to 7 22nd Street East, Williston, ND 58801; or to a memorial of your choice.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel, Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate and interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Minot in the spring. A lunch will follow the service, in the hospitality room at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home.
