Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Sally J. Rice, 77

Sally J. Rice, 77, of Tioga, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Tioga

Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family.

Friends may sign the online register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

Her Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Assembly Of God

Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Daryn Pederson and Pastor Mike Olson will officiate.

Friends may call at the Assembly Of God Church on Saturday, November 20, 2021 one hour prior to services.

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Rice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments