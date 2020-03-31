Ruth Wigness, 85

Ruth Wigness age 85, of Fortuna, ND passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home in Fortuna.
A graveside service will be 2:00 PM on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Fortuna Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ruth Marie Molvik was born to Ragnvald I. and Jenny Marie Gaasland Molvik on January 30, 1935 at her grandmother’s farm in Meadow Lake Township in Barnes County. She was raised and educated in Fertile Valley Township and later, in Grenora, graduating from high school in 1953. She earned a 2 year Standard for Teaching at Minot State Teachers College. Ruth married Arden Wigness on July 13, 1958 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora.
Ruth and Arden lived near various Air Force Bases from 1958 to 1963.
In 963, they moved to Fortuna and began farming. They adopted three children; Scott, Kent and Kristi.
Ruth was an active member of the local Church and the Fortuna Senior Citizens Club.
Ruth was an excellent cook and made lunches for Arden and her sons for 50 years. The suppers that she brought to the field during harvest were spectacular and her chocolate chip cookies should be mentioned.
Ruth enjoyed bowling, curling, photography, reading, visiting, playing cards, family reunions, Jeopardy and fighting germs. Most of all, Ruth enjoyed following her children’s and then her grandchildren’s activities.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sisters, Linda (Rod) Schwandt and Evelyn (Clarence) Weintjes.
She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces and friends. She is also survived by her sister, Marian Rasmussen, her daughter, Kristi (Brian) Cooney and grandchildren Alexander and Sara; her son, Scott and grandchildren, Alan, Madison and Gabrielle; and her son Kent and grandchildren, Karson and Jarek (Ciara) and great granddaughter, Reese.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby, ND is in charge of arrangements.