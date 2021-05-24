Ruth Stensaker, 68
Ruth Stensaker, 68, of Williston, passed away at the Trinity Hospital in Minot on Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021.
In keeping with Ruth’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held. Interment will take place in Riverview Cemetery in Williston on top of her son, Steven’s grave at a later date.
