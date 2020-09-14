Ruth Olson, 90
Ruth Olson, 90, of Williston, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday evening, September 11, 2020.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 15, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, September 14, from noon until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no gathering following the funeral service and the use of facial coverings and social distancing is appreciated.
Ruth Evelyn Thomson was born in Williston, North Dakota on February 26, 1930 to Evald and Elenora (Sandaker) Thomson. She was raised and educated in Wildrose, North Dakota.
On October 1, 1948, Ruth was united in marriage to Reuben Olson. They made their home in Williston. They were blessed with two sons and one daughter. Ruth worked as a seamstress for Mercy Hospital for many years until her retirement 1993.
Ruth was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Gloria Dei Quilting Guild, and the Women of the Moose. She enjoyed sewing, needle work, puzzles, photography, fishing, dancing, and gardening. She really loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she liked to watch birds and teach the children about the different species. She even babysat two of her great-grandchildren until they were old enough to start school.
Preceding Ruth in death were her parents; husband, Reuben in 2013, an infant daughter; brother, Laurence; sisters, Marge and Inez; and son-in-law Everett Hurley.
Surviving Ruth are her son, Ronnie of Williston, granddaughter, Lindsey (Adam) Boles and son, Joshua, grandson, Tyler (Joanna) and son, Mason; her son, Robert (Jan) of Williston, grandson, Robby (Rebecca) and daughters, Alyssa and Malena, granddaughter, Crystal Olson and son, Keane, grandson, Mikk, granddaughter, Janine (Tim) Martin and son, Jonathon; her daughter Janice Hurley of Williston, granddaughter, Rana (Jason) Flory and daughters, Courtney and Jayden and son Jase, grandson, Earl (Nichole) and sons, Grady and Griffin and daughter Gemma, grandson, Allen and granddaughter, Amanda (Shannon).
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Ruth or leave condolences for her family.