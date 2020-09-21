Ruth Oksol, 92
Ruth Oksol, 92, past resident of Williston, ND passed away quietly and peacefully (pretty much how she lived her entire life) on September 7, 2020 in Portland, Oregon in a memory care facility where she spent the last five “golden” years of her life. Her youngest daughter, Jan, a resident of Portland was able to keep a close eye on mom to be sure she was behaving herself.
Mom was born and raised in Fonda/Manson Iowa, living on the farm with her parents and older brother Don. Mom often talked about driving the tractor, playing with the many farm animals, and visiting her aunt and cousins. Mom was placed on the bus with her doll, JoAnn, to visit her grandparents frequently. She recalls the first place her grandpa always took her when she arrived was to get ice cream.
Mom graduated from the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, Sioux City, Iowa in 1949. While there, the student body chose mom to represent their school for Iowa Student Nurse for 1948.
In 1950, she married Carl H Oksol and they made their way to Williston ND where they raised their six children. There were eight years between the first and fifth child so mom was busy. I remember her with her big patent leather purse with notes taped all over it to remind her when and where each of us needed to be each day.
Mom never asked for much for herself but she made sure each of us kids had a band instrument, piano lessons, baton lessons, prom dresses, Bible camp tuition, and so much more.
In her later years I asked her how in the world she was able to raise 6 kids and do such a good job of it. Thinking back, she said it was demanding but she would do it over again in a heartbeat.
Mom was thrifty and knew how to stretch a dollar. I remember her mixing Carnation dry milk with “real” milk, making “surprise burgers” with Spam, making lots of loaves of homemade bread, and homemade noodles which hung on the backs of the kitchen chairs while drying out. No fast food in those days!
When we kids were younger, each summer mom would pack up the station wagon with a cooler full of sandwiches, fruit, and milk, the potty chair (seems there was always one of the kids that was being potty trained) and head for Iowa to visit our grandparents and other family members. I never thought about it at the time, but now wonder what grandpa and grandma thought when they saw us all exploding out of that station wagon after a two day road trip from Williston! Every year we six kids each brought our band instruments so that we could perform a “concert” for the grandparents. None of us played the same song, so I’m sure it did not sound like a concert. My grandparents’ oohing and aahing about how we had improved greatly from the summer before was probably followed by them counting the number of days left until we’d be heading back to Williston.
Mom had a special Christmas cookie recipe for butter cookies. They were thin and crispy and everyone raved about them. It was not a secret family recipe but no one has ever been able to duplicate them exactly as mom made them. So maybe it WAS a secret family recipe! Many cookies were made at Christmas time and Tupperware containers full of them were hidden in different areas of the house (but we always found them, to her dismay)
Mom was used to the stormy tornado weather in Iowa growing up, so whenever the sky turned grey, all of us kids were herded downstairs to wait out the storm. Dad, an insurance agent, stood in the garage to appraise the weather.
Mom had not a stitch of Norwegian heritage in her genes but two to three times a year, she and her two best friends, Frances Natwick and Marion Meyer would get together to make the most delicious lefsa. Another Norwegian favorite was the Minot Hostfest. She enjoyed the food, the entertainment, and shopping, but most of all, she loved to listen to the music of Charlie Pride.
As we kids got older, mom went back to work at the hospital. Her future son-in–law was an orderly at that time and commented that she did an outstanding job and her patients loved her.
When mom’s last child left home, mom spent more and more time at her beloved second home on Flathead Lake where she had an unobstructed view of the lake and the Mission Mountains.
By 2015, Jan, her youngest daughter , who watched mom as closely as mom had watched her own six children grow up, noted that mom really couldn’t live out at the lake any longer on her own.
With a bit of coaxing, Jan was able to get Ruth to a wonderful nursing home in Portland OR where she would be close to Jan and family.
Every so often Jan would get a report of some sort from the nursing staff. One such report was that mom had fallen on the ground from her walker while trying to retrieve a magazine underneath a locked glass door of the beauty shop with a hanger. (She fell but she did get the magazine).
On Labor day weekend, Ruth’s hospice nurse telephoned Jan suggesting that Jan might want to notify her siblings that death was looming so that we might each get a chance to talk to Mom to let her know we loved her, and that we’d be looking forward to seeing her on the other side.
Jan said that mom smiled as each one of us recalled events growing up and especially when each of us thanked her for letting us be her favorite.
Funeral arrangements are pending. A memorial service will be planned for a later date, probably at her beloved home in Montana.
Ruth’s husband, Carl, passed away in 2018. One of her six children, Craig, died way too soon, in 2011 as well as one of her granddaughters, Kallie Ann, who passed away shortly after birth.
Ruth Oksol was a loving mother to six children: Bruce Oksol (May) Grapevine, TX: Yvonne Braun (Terry) Dent MN; Karla Osborn (Bob) Williston ND; Craig Oksol (Kathryn) Williston ND; Kathy Oksol (Jorge) Tucson AZ; and Jan Greenwald (Dave) Portland OR
Ruth was a loving grandmother to Kiri Nevin (Josh) Gravevine TX: Laura Moberg (Tim) Portland OR; Eric Braun (Alicia) Eden Prairie MN; Jennifer Poziembo (Greg) West Fargo ND; Rob Osborn (Toby) Williston ND; Victoria Knox (Kyle) Williston ND; Anna Bernstein (Kevin) Tucson AZ; Sofia Ochoa (Jesus) Tucson AZ; Cameron Greenwald Portland OR, and Connor Greenwald Portland OR.
She was great-grandmother to Arianna, Olivia, Sophia, Judah and Levi, Emilia, Oliver, Jillian and Bennett, Caleb, Kaitlyn, Gemma, Cora Jayne, and Avery.
We kids could not have picked a better mother to guide us through life and I thank God every day that she was our mom.