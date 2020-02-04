Ruth Marie (Stenson) Ronningen, 88, formerly of Minot and Carpio died February 2, 2020 at Miller Pointe Assisted Living, Mandan, North Dakota. She was born January 5, 1932 to Ernest and Olive (Nygaard) Stenson in Valley City, North Dakota.
As a daughter of two educators, she lived and was schooled in various locations throughout North Dakota. Graduating from Berthold High School in 1949, a year earlier than her classmates, as her mother Olive was her teacher and promoted her from first to third grade. She often remarked that skipping second grade was an ‘odd’ experience. This did not squelch her love of learning, though, as at the age of 58 she graduated from Minot State University (1980) with a BA in English and Library minor. Accomplishing her dream of a college education. She was employed at the Minot State University library retiring in 1993 simultaneously with her husband’s retirement from the railroad.
It was a move for new teaching positions for her parents from eastern North Dakota to Hartland, ND that aligned the stars for Ruth to meet the love of her life, Jerald “Jimmy” Ronningen. A friend and Jimmy flipped a coin to decide who would date each of the two new girls to town. After he called “dibs” on Ruth Stenson whom he nicknamed ‘Rosebud’, they remained hand in hand from the age of thirteen and celebrated 67 years of marriage on October 28, 2017 prior to Jim’s death the following summer. In those early years, Ruth worked several jobs such as a checker at Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store and Oppen’s Wholesale Office and a brief time of study at Minot State University. Once married to Jimmy in Minot, ND, Ruth became a busy at-home mom of four little ones born within a five year span! They resided in Minot until the summer of 1964 when they moved to farm family land in Carpio Township. Ruth tended to the children ages 8-13 while her husband continued driving to Gavin Yards in Minot, ND to work as a switchman along with farming with his dad, Sig.
Ruth’s love of learning and independent streak served her well as a new farm wife and full-time mom. Whether it was raising chicks to later chase and butcher, cooking for a harvest crew, planting and harvesting a garden by canning and freezing the goods, teaching herself to sew children’s clothes, learning to drive a grain truck, she did whatever else was needed. Somehow she found time to be very involved in the workings of Carpio Lutheran Church teaching Sunday school, holding positions of leadership in the Church Women’s Group, attending Circle, and each Sunday finding the energy to rustle up the 4 kids and Jim to “get in the car NOW, we are going to be late for church!” Faith in God, the importance of education, hard work ethic, perseverance and love of family were important life skills and values passed on to children and grandchildren. She was supportive and proud of their activities and accomplishments with an unconditional love. This love of family extended to non-relatives when Ruth and Jim became foster parents to Tod and Brian Hanson.
Ruth and Jerald moved from the farm back to Minot, ND in 1989 which is when she had the opportunity to return to Minot State University to earn her college degree and later became employed in the University Library. Ruth loved the Arts and made sure to give her children experiences attending Summer Theatre at MSU or a variety of the Minot Community Arts Performances. This love of music was shown when at age 50 she bought a violin and took violin lessons! She still managed to volunteer at Zion Lutheran Church in Minot, ND, deliver meals for the Meals on Wheels Program, and deliver books for the Ward County Library. Once retired, a lake cabin at Deep Water Bay and later in Riverdale, ND called the ‘Rosebud Cabins’ kept the couple busy hosting ‘the kids and their kids’. Fishing fun, cards and board games, delicious cook-out meals and lots of laughter and fond memories were made with family and friends. They sold their Minot home in the fall of 2012 to move to Bismarck Edgewood Vista to be near to Paul and Lori. They resided at Edgewood until May 2018 when they briefly relocated to Garrison Benedictine Living Center in Garrison, ND where Jim died on July 4, 2018. Ruth then moved to the Miller Pointe Living Facility in Mandan, ND where she lived until her death.
A quality that others often remarked about Ruth was her warm smile. Though life could have its ups as well as downs, she kept that twinkle and smile especially when it came to children. Poet M.L. Kizer wrote “Amidst this dark grey frenzy that we call daily life, a rosebud, splash of color.” Ruth remains in our hearts with a richness of colorful memories and sunshine through her life of giving, love, and zest.Memberships: Zion Lutheran Church, former member of Carpio Lutheran Church, Hannah Circle, Bridge Club, NARVE Auxiliary and YMCA.
Survived by her children: Susan (Ervin) Opsal, Alamo, ND, Paul (Kristi) Ronningen, Bismarck, ND, Philip Ronningen, San Diego, CA, Lori Ronningen, Lincoln, ND, Tod Hanson, Oklahoma, and Brian Hanson, Los Angeles, California; 10 Grandchildren: Eric Opsal, Lisa (Sjon) Zunich, and Jesse (Sarah) Opsal all of Williston, ND, Kari (Scott) Wellnitz, Iowa City, IA, Maren (Josh) Stokka and Tait (Sami) Ronningen both of Bismarck, ND, Austin Ronningen, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Hannah Ronningen, Portland, Oregon, Charles (Katie) Rostad, Billings, MT and Anthony (Molly) Ereth, Lincoln, ND; 13 Great Grandchildren: Sophie and Trygve Zunich; Landon Opsal, Keyton, Halee, and Owen Opsal all of Willisotn, ND, Francis Wellnitz, Iowa City, IA, McKinley and Canyon Stokka and Parker, Emma, and Henley Ronningen, all of Bismarck, ND and Eli Ereth, Lincoln, ND; sisters: Shirley Richter, Thief River Falls, MN, sisters-in-law Joan Laumb, Berthold ND, and Patsy (Maynard) Anderson, Carpio, ND along with nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws Sigurd, Grace, and Nora Ronningen, infant brother Ernest Stenson, Jr., brothers-in-law: Marlin Laumb and Roger Richter.
Celebration of Life Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Minot.
Inurnment: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot.
Visitation: Saturday, one hour prior to the start of the service at the church.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church.
