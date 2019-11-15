Ruth MacMonagle, 75, of Tioga, ND, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Tioga Medical Long Term Care in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM until service time.