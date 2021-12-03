Ruth Bodin, 83, of Williston, ND passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Ruth’s Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Behm will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Friday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, and an hour at the church prior to the service.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Ruth’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Ruth Ielana was born on a farm in Prairie County Montana to Robert and Frieda (Gaub) Stepper on March 9, 1938. She was raised on the farm for about 6 years and then moved to Terry, MT to continue her education. She also worked as a waitress until she met Leland Bodin.
Leland and Ruth were married on August 21, 1954 in Circle, MT. Leland worked in construction so they relocated a lot. When the children started school, they moved to Williston where she made a loving home for their family. Ruth worked as a nurse’s aid at Good Sam Hospital then worked at Mercy Hospital for 19 years. Because of her love for helping others, she worked at Bethel Home for over 20 years.
Ruth enjoyed crocheting and made afghans in all sizes for others. She also made baby blankets for the church and also sweaters. She loved to travel, her big trip was a Hawaii three island holiday. But her biggest love was family.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Danny (Rita) Bodin of Williston, ND, Brian (Stacey) Bodin of Williston, ND and Keith (Arlinda Reger) Bodin of Williston, ND; daughter, Wanda (Stephen) Johnson of Helena, MT; grand children, Ryan Walker, Dillion Bodin, Madison Bodin, Andrew Bodin, all of Williston, ND, Emily Bodin of MN, Eric Johnson of MT, Gavin Johnson of AZ; great-grandchildren, Hadley Johnson of MT, Marlo Johnson of AZ, Khloe Walker, Alonna Walker both of Minot, ND ; brother, Robert Stepper of WA; sisters, DeLora Polivka of Bismarck, ND, Evelyn Violett, Billings, MT.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Freida Stepper; son, Gary Bodin, husband, Leland Bodin; siblings, Lillian Fischer, Walter Stepper, Leo Stepper, Bernice Watson.
