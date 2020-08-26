Russell John Mlinar, 86, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with ties to the Grenora area, passed away Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020 at his home in Chapel Hill, NC.
Russell John Mlinar was united in marriage to Evelyn Jean Mehus in 1958. Evelyn passed away September 27, 2015.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Russell or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.