Russell Earl Momberg, 68, of Williston, ND, passed away on February 13, 2021. He passed away in Billings MT, at the Billings Clinic due to complications of end stage renal disease and congestive heart disease.
Rusty Momberg was born in Cut Bank, MT to Kyle and Arlee Momberg. He grew up with Luanne, Buzzy, and Bruce. Rusty graduated from Cut Bank High School. After high school, Rusty worked in the oil fields in Cut Bank. He also worked for Jerry Noble Tires. In 2005, Rusty and his wife Leslie, moved to Williston, ND to be closer to their children, Misti and Jeremy. Rusty worked for the City of Williston as a Hook Driver for the Sanitation Department. He met the love of his life, Leslie Momberg, in Cut Bank, and they were married on September 22nd, 1984. Rusty has three children, Misti, David, and Jeremy. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Rusty. In addition to his wife Leslie and his children, Misti, David, and Jeremy, and his adopted son Keith Thompson, he is survived by his brothers Buzzy and Bruce.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Kyle and Arlee, his sister Luanne, and his granddaughter Danielle. The celebration of life will be held at McCody Concrete, in Williston, ND on February 19th from 2:00 to 4:00. His family will be present to welcome loved ones. We would love to gather and celebrate Rusty and share stories of his remarkable life.