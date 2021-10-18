Ruda Roe, 90, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, at her home in Williston. The funeral service for Ruda will be held on Monday, October 25th, 2021 at the St. Joe’s Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Father Greg Hilzendeger will Officiate the service.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 24th, 2021 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Sign the guest book and leave your condolences for the family.
Ruda Allick Roe was born July 4, 1931 in Bonetraill, ND on the family farm. Ruda was united in marriage to Patrick Roe on August 29, 1954 in Ray, ND. To this union, four children were born; Anthony, Myron, Marie and Amelia.
In her free time Ruda enjoyed gardening, playing cards and Bingo. She loved visiting with friends and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She worked at St. Joseph’s School in Williston, and at Mercy Hospital.
Surviving Ruda is her son, Myron (Sally) of Perham, MN; daughters, Marie Nelson of Williston, Amelia (Tracey) Brown of Bismarck; grand-children, Maya, Eli, Anya, Nicolai, Leif, Samantha (David), Kenneth, John, Patricia; great grand-children, Karley, Dexter, Kelly Joe; sister, Helen Baesler; brother, Joe (Bertha) Allick; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruda was proceeded in death by her husband, Patrick Roe; son, Anthony Roe; daughter in law, Judy; son in law Randy Nelson; brother in law, Duane Baesler; brother, Sammy (Beryl) Allick.