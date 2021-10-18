Ruda Roe, 90

Ruda Roe, 90

Ruda Roe, 90, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, at her home in Williston. The funeral service for Ruda will be held on Monday, October 25th, 2021 at the St. Joe’s Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Father Greg Hilzendeger will Officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 24th, 2021 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Sign the guest book and leave your condolences for the family.

Ruda Allick Roe was born July 4, 1931 in Bonetraill, ND on the family farm. Ruda was united in marriage to Patrick Roe on August 29, 1954 in Ray, ND. To this union, four children were born; Anthony, Myron, Marie and Amelia.

In her free time Ruda enjoyed gardening, playing cards and Bingo. She loved visiting with friends and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She worked at St. Joseph’s School in Williston, and at Mercy Hospital.

Surviving Ruda is her son, Myron (Sally) of Perham, MN; daughters, Marie Nelson of Williston, Amelia (Tracey) Brown of Bismarck; grand-children, Maya, Eli, Anya, Nicolai, Leif, Samantha (David), Kenneth, John, Patricia; great grand-children, Karley, Dexter, Kelly Joe; sister, Helen Baesler; brother, Joe (Bertha) Allick; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruda was proceeded in death by her husband, Patrick Roe; son, Anthony Roe; daughter in law, Judy; son in law Randy Nelson; brother in law, Duane Baesler; brother, Sammy (Beryl) Allick.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Ruda or leave condolences for her family.

Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

To send flowers to the family of Ruda Roe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 25
Funeral Service
Monday, October 25, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
106 6th Street West
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Oct 24
Visitation
Sunday, October 24, 2021
1:00PM-4:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load comments