Ruda Roe, 90 Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruda Roe, 90, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, at her home in Williston.Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Ruda or leave condolences for her family.Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family. To plant a tree in memory of Ruda Roe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Williston Ruda Roe Funeral Home Condolence Obituary Funeral Arrangement Load comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Grant Koivisto, 29 Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Williston Police investigating report of shots fired Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Leland "Lee" Bartlett, 70 Chamber of Commerce postpones Harvest Fest Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit