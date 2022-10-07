Roy Melvin Clark, 92

Roy Melvin Clark went to his eternal home on October 6, 2022, at the age of 92. Roy was born at his country home in Greene, ND on September 9, 1930 to Ada and Roy L. Clark of Grano, ND. He attended grade school in Greene, ND and graduated from Lansford High School in 1948.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Russian linguist from 1952-1955 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.
Roy and Marge had known each other since elementary school, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Satterlund, on December 23, 1955, in Minot, ND. They are the epitome of a relationship based on Faith, Love, and ever present Support. Six children were born to this union.
Roy attended Minot State Teacher’s College (1955-1959) receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and began a six year teaching career at Harvey High School where he taught English and Drama. His love of literature and poetry resonated with him throughout his entire life, writing many poems for his children and grandchildren.
In 1967, they moved to Williston, ND as he was actively recruited by Blue Cross Blue Shield of ND to become an insurance representative for Western North Dakota, where he was highly respected for his honesty, integrity, and customer service. He retired in 1992 and became very actively involved in numerous organizations, including Bethel Lutheran Home Board, Williston Boys Baseball Committee, Korner Lions Club where he was a charter member and served as president. He was a charter member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and served in various other capacities to include church council president and doing lay ministry. One of his most entertaining roles there was being a member of the “So Nice Circle.”
His grandchildren have fond memories such as “grandpa’s pancakes,” his entertaining stories, his poems, playing games, and being present at many of their sporting events and activities. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marjorie; five children, Vicki (Bruce) Loyland of Thompson, ND, Randy (Letty) Clark of San Antonio, TX, Debbie (Dean) DeMoe of Williston, ND, Shelly Lynch of Williston, ND, Todd Clark of Fargo, ND; fourteen grandchildren, Brandon (Abby) Weltikol, Tara (Zac) Peterson, Tyler DeMoe, Brandi Clark, Collin Lynch, Randy Roy Clark,
Jaden Lynch, McKenna (Rhett) Wolter, Johanna Loyland, Samantha Clark, Cameron Clark, Trey Lynch, Preston Clark, Parker Clark; great-grandchildren, Dallas Weltikol, Kyree Clark, Wyatt, Ada, and Oakley Peterson, with another great-grandson due in February; brother, Harold (Carol) Clark; sister-in-law, Janet Clark; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Burton, James, Ethel, Mavis, Helen and Gertrude. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Rodney James.
He leaves a legacy of unwavering faith, strength of character, love of family, the “Golden Rule,” sense of humor, his story telling, and a faithful servant of God.
Roy’s Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. Roy will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A friends and family service will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 5:30 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Roy’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
