Roy Melvin Clark, 92

Roy Melvin Clark went to his eternal home on October 6, 2022, at the age of 92.  Roy was born at his country home in Greene, ND on September 9, 1930 to Ada and Roy L. Clark of Grano, ND. He attended grade school in Greene, ND and graduated from Lansford High School in 1948. 

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Russian linguist from 1952-1955 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. 

