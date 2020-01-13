Rose Theresa Hornstein, 86
Rose Theresa Hornstein, 86, of Tioga died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 18, 10:30 a.m., at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Tioga. Visitation will be from 2:30-5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, with a Rosary/Prayer Service at St. Thomas Catholic Church at 7 p.m.
Rose, the daughter of John and Cecilia (Schneider) Brossart, was born in her grandmother’s home in Rugby, ND on July 23, 1933, the youngest of 13 children. She grew up on a farm near Rugby during the Depression. She attended three elementary schools: a one-room rural school near her home, Notre Dame Academy (a Catholic boarding school in Willow City), and Little Flower Catholic School in Rugby. She graduated from Rugby High School in 1951.
She was united in marriage to Pius Hornstein on October 29, 1955 at Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby, where they made their home.
On July 1, 1961 Pius and Rose purchased the Tioga Tribune, where Pius was publisher-editor and Rose spent many dedicated hours of the week running the daily operations. In July of 1972, they purchased the Tioga Theatre. They owned the two businesses together until they sold the newspaper in 1995. Pius died June 1, 1999, and Rose and her daughter, Susan, continued to operate the theatre until February of 2000. Rose later sold the business to the Friends of the Tioga Theatre, a community group which still operates it today.
She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and Altar Society. Through the years she was also a member of the Tioga Hospital Auxiliary, a 62-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Tioga Golf & Country Club, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was an avid golfer and also bowled on a league for many years.
Rose was born into a very musical family. Many may be unaware that she could play the piano/organ beautifully by ear, a gift handed down by her mother and shared by many of her siblings. Though her talent started to diminish the last few weeks of her life, she was still able to somewhat hold onto that gift. Rose had lived in town for many years but referred to herself as a “tough farm girl”, never shying away from physical labor. She always reached out to new people in the community and the church, making sure they felt welcome and was there to support family and friends in times of need.
Rose is survived by her daughters Susan (Steven) Bratlien of Tioga and Sandra (Erven) Nielsen of Bismarck and son Douglas (Michele) Hornstein of Torrance, CA; two nephews that made their home with the Hornstein family, Stephen Hornstein of Minneapolis, MN, and Matthew (Karla) Hornstein of Fargo; nine grandchildren, Katie (Steven) Bratlien-Kirby, Abby Bratlien, Jennifer (Bryan) Carstensen, Andrew (Witney) Nielsen, Mitchell (Samantha) Nielsen, Paula Hornstein, Wyatt Hornstein, Cole Hornstein, and Amber (Codi) Guck; and nine great-grandchildren, Liam, Stellan, Oliver, Hendrixx, Clara, Elvera, Holden, Cadin, Cora, and soon-to-be-born Baby Girl Guck. She is also survived by one sister, Cecilia Maier, of Rugby, and one brother, Leo, of Monte Vista, Colorado, along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John, Benedict, Frank, Joseph, Paul, Ignatius, and infant Pius, and sisters Sister Mary Ann, Frances, and Agatha.