Rose Mary Dahl McLean, 92, passed away peacefully at Prestige Assisted Living in Kalispell, MT on July 13, 2022.
Rose Mary Thomas was born September 25, 1929, in the Grenora area on the family farm to Lilly and Harvey Thomas. Rose Mary attended Grenora High School and was active in St. Olaf Lutheran Church and in 1947 was married to Edwin Ibsen Dahl. They welcomed their daughter, Diane Lee Dahl, on November 29, 1949. They both made their home in the Grenora area and operated the family farm until the early passing of Edwin in 1981 at the age of 56.
Rose Mary found love again and married Robert Allen McLean of Plentywood and continued to operate the family farm until the early 1990s when they built a home in Polson, Montana and retired to a life of travel, golf, and entertaining family and friends. Rose Mary was preceded in death by her second husband, Robert McLean, in March of 2022 and her daughter, Diane, in October of 2007.
She is survived by her son, David (Terry) Burt and by her 4 grandsons, Dale (Wendy) Amsbaugh of Moscow, ID, Sean (Lisa) Amsbaugh of Highlands Ranch, CO, Scott Amsbaugh of Austin, TX, and Nathan (Autumn) McLean of Kalispell, MT. She is survived by two granddaughters, Amanda (Hawke) Lawshe and Molly Burt as well as nine great grandchildren.
Memorial services are pending at this time.
