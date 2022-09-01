Rose Mary Dahl McLean, 92

Rose Mary Dahl McLean, 92, passed away peacefully at Prestige Assisted Living in Kalispell, MT on July 13, 2022.

Rose Mary Thomas was born September 25, 1929, in the Grenora area on the family farm to Lilly and Harvey Thomas. Rose Mary attended Grenora High School and was active in St. Olaf Lutheran Church and in 1947 was married to Edwin Ibsen Dahl. They welcomed their daughter, Diane Lee Dahl, on November 29, 1949. They both made their home in the Grenora area and operated the family farm until the early passing of Edwin in 1981 at the age of 56.

