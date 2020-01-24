Rose Hanson, 85, of Minot formerly of Bowbells, ND, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at her residence in Minot, North Dakota.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Bowbells, ND. Pastor Veronica Flemming will officiate. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will be Bowbells Cemetery in Bowbells, ND.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.