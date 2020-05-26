Rose Benson, 85, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
