Ronnie Iverson, 78

On the evening of October 28th, 2019 Ronnie Iverson of White Earth, ND passed away at the age of 78.
Ronnie Jerry Iverson was born at home to Louis and Dorothy Iverson on August 4, 1941 in Farmvale Township, White Earth, ND.
On December 1, 1962, he married Rena Anderson at First Lutheran Church in White Earth. Theirs was the last wedding before the church was remodeled.
Ronnie and Rena made their home in White Earth and raised five children: Ronda, Roxane, Cindy, Jared and Aaron. Their oldest daughter, Ronda, passed away in 1966 at the age of 2½, which was a devastating loss for them.
Ronnie started his career with Great Plains, then worked for Roustabout Services for 13 years before he began his life-long career at Amerada Hess in Tioga, ND.
He worked for 31 years as a project manager until his retirement. Although a humble man, his family is proud of his many accomplishments. To name a few, he supervised the installation of the BLDU Central, its facilities, its satellites and numerous flowlines.
All the landowners recognized his hard work and ethical treatment towards them. His co-workers said it was a pleasure to work with him and were sad to see him retire.
Farming was also a big part of his life. Ronnie and his brother Raymond started farming their Grandma Julia’s land as well as the Iverson family farm after their father’s death. In later years Ronnie’s nephew, Jason, joined the farming operation.
He loved taking his family on yearly trips to Medora, South Dakota (especially Rockerville) and the State Fair in Minot. He enjoyed hunting, summer fishing and ice fishing.
Ronnie was a faithful prayer warrior, interceding over an ever-growing prayer list every night. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ronnie was always concerned that his loved ones were safe and sound. He will be sadly missed.
Ronnie had a fun sense of humor, was soft spoken, and was private.
His favorite tv shows were Country Music Reunion and Larry’s Country Diner.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rena; children Roxane (Jeff) Sauber, Cindy (John) Sauber, Jared (Kristin) Iverson, and Aaron (Sasha) Iverson; grandchildren JD Sauber, Nick (Quinn) Sauber, Kiersten (Jordan) Barth, Krista Sauber, Rachel Hester, Jonathan McGregor, Jordan Iverson, and Jace Iverson; great-grandchildren Paityn Sauber, Railey Sauber, Skylee Sauber, and Sterling Barth; brothers Raymond Iverson and Bobby (Hazel) Iverson; sister Donna (Gary) Larson; brothers-in-law, Boyd (Connie) Anderson, Einar (Connie) Rice, and Van Rice and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronnie is preceded in death by grandparents Julia (George) Grandin, Olaf Stenberg, John and Ida Iverson; parents Louis and Dorothy Iverson; brothers Gerald, Richard and Louis Iverson, Jr.; sister Linda Iverson; sisters-in-law DeAnne Iverson and Ilene Iverson; uncle Smokey Stenberg; beloved daughter Ronda Iverson; beloved grandson Trystan Iverson; father-in-law Harold Rice; mother-in-law Bertha Rice; and uncle Johnny Rice.
In lieu of cards and flowers, his family requests donations be made to a favorite charity of Ronnie’s such as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Local Food Banks, Dakota Boys Ranch in Minot, ND or First Lutheran Church of White Earth.
His Funeral Service will be held at the First Lutheran Church in White Earth, ND, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., services will be under the direction of Pastor Mike Olsen followed by interment in the Trinity Cemetery, south of Tioga.
Friends may also attend a visitation from 3:00-5:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church in White Earth, ND.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.