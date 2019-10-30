Ronnie Iverson, 78, of White Earth, ND passed away, Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. The Funeral Service will be held at the First Lutheran Church in White Earth, ND, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., services will be under the direction of Pastor Mike Olsen followed by interment in the Trinity Cemetery, south of Tioga. Friends may also attend a visitation from 3:00-5:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Tioga Lutheran Church. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
