Ronald Nicholas Brilz, 77
Ronald Nicholas Brilz, 77, of Tioga, ND, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Tioga Medical Center. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and one hour prior to services at the church.