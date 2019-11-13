Ronald Nicholas Brilz, 77, of Tioga, ND, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Tioga Medical Center.
Ronald was born on January 4, 1942 in Fromberg, Montana to Nick and Betty Brilz.
Ronald was a longtime resident of Tioga, ND where he worked for Basin Pipeline and Almers Construction. He retired from Amoco/BP after 27 years of service. He was also a Caretaker for The McGregor Dam. His last job was working for the City of Tioga at the City Dump where he enjoyed visiting with everyone that came out there.
He started racing cars in the 70’s. Ronald enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends.
He was an avid bowler for many years with an average of 190, but had to retire from bowling due to arm injury. Ronald loved playing Pinochle with family and friends. He was very competitive when came to playing cards.
Ronald also was a Hunters Safety Instructor for 30+ years where he earned some very prestige awards. He loved teaching kids the fundamentals and safety of hunting.
He wasn’t a man of many words but we all knew that he Loved his family by the gestures that he made.
He was very proud of his Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Ronald spent the last days of his life surrounded by Family, Friends, a caring Doctor, wonderful nurses & CNAs and all the other hospital employees that made his last days as comforting as they could be.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Norma Brilz; daughters, Ronda Davidson and Robin (Dennis) Knudson; granddaughter, Nikki (Tyler) Judkins, Jessica Knudson and Lacey Knudson; great-grandchildren, Caden and Bella Holte; brother, Skip (Pam) Brilz; sister, Karen(Rich)Mendez; half-brothers and sisters, Keven McGinnis, Erin McGinnis, Kelly McGinnis, Tracy McGinnis and Shawn McGinnis; step-sister, Linda Fifer and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Nick Brilz; mother, Betty; grandfather, Matt Brilz; grandmother, Elizbeth Brilz; Grandfather and Grandmother Wood; father and mother-in-law, Norman and Eleanor; sister-in-law, Beatrice Larson; brother-in-law, Sonny Larson; nephew, Todd Brilz; step-mother, Irene Brilz; half-brother, Richard McGinnis and numerous aunts and uncles.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and one hour prior to services at the church.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.