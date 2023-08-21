Ronald Lee Stenson, 78, Bismarck, passed away at his home on August 19, 2023.
Cremation has taken place.
Ron’s memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, August 24, at Parkway Funeral Service-, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held an hour before the service begins.
Ron was born in Rugby, ND on March 8, 1945 to Florence and Rodney Stenson. He was the youngest of three. He graduated from Harvey High School, where he met his wife-to-be, Sharon (Gludt). Ron and Sharon married on August 8, 1964, and, together, had three children - Stacey, Shane, and Shannon.
Ron began his career with the Soo Line before becoming owner of a Montgomery Ward store in Minot, ND. He eventually owned three OK Tire truck stops in Williston, ND, where he and his family made their home for 35 years.
Ron was a proud member of the Elks Club, Lions Club, and Williston Shrine Club (Kem Temple). He also served the Williston community as a member of the volunteer fire department. Ron loved boating on Lake Sakakawea, trips in the motorhome, planning a remodel, and daily visits from his grand-dogs. His favorite title was “Bumpa,” the name affectionately given to him by his grandchildren. He was so loved and will be dearly missed.
Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon; their three children, Stacey (Barry) Haugen, Shane Stenson, and Shannon (Jesse) Bradley; his seven grandchildren, Shaynn Haugen, Erin (Lucas) Imsland, Alek (Brock) Krumm, Regan (Shabad) Washist, Hudson (Katelyn) Bradley, Holten Bradley, and Hale Bradley; his four great-grandchildren, Felix, Marius, and Myka Krumm, and baby Imsland (due this September); his siblings Ardelle Stenson and Don (Bonnie) Stenson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who loved their “Uncle Ronnie.” He is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children (Office of Development, International Shrine Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607-1460).