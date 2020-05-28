Ronald Larson, 56, of Ray, ND, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence in Ray, ND.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family His Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman Paris will officiate. Interment will be in Sunset Rest Cemetery, Tioga, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1:00 until service time. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
The service will be broadcast our Facebook, please follow the link on Ron’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.