Ronald Larson, 56, of Ray, ND, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence in Ray, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

