Ronald Larson, 56, of Ray, ND, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence in Ray, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
